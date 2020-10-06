US COVID-19-Related Deaths Exceed 210,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The number of deaths in the United States due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has exceeded 210,000 as of Monday afternoon, the Johns Hopkins University revealed in its latest data.

Al least 210,013 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to the university's tally. The data also shows the United States has reported more than 7.4 million cases of COVID-19.