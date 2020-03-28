US COVID-19 Relief Bill Includes $10Bln in Funding for Native American Tribes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The coronavirus relief stimulus bill just signed into law contains significant provisions for Native American tribal governments and communities across the United States, the National Congress of American Indians said in a news release.

"Over the past several weeks, the NCAI, tribal nations, partner organizations, and tribal advocates worked tirelessly to develop Indian Country's top policy priorities for addressing COVID-19 and push Congress to include these priorities in its stimulus package," the release said on Friday.

The bill includes an $8 billion set-aside for tribal nations from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to use for expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the release stated.

The legislation also "provides $454 billion for loans, loan guarantees, and investments in support of the Federal Reserve's lending facilities to eligible businesses, states, tribal nations, and municipalities," the release said.

The bill also makes tribal business concerns eligible for the Small Business Act Section 7 program, which will provide 100 percent federal loan guarantees up to $10 million to cover costs like employee salaries, paid medical leave and employee health insurance premiums, the NCAI said.