US COVID-19 Relief Package To Keep US Deficit Over 10% Of GDP In 2021 - Advocacy Group

Tue 05th January 2021

The recent COVID-19 relief package will push the United States' budget deficit to $2.3 trillion in 2021, down from last year but still more than 10 percent of gross domestic product, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget warned in a press release on Tuesday

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the 2020 deficit at 16 percent of GDP, the largest since the final year of World War II in 1945, when the shortfall exceeded 25 percent of GDP.

On December 28, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package into law, extending unemployment benefits that had been set to expire for millions of Americans.

