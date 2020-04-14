UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Relief Payments to Arrive in Next 2 Weeks for 80Mln Americans - Treasury

Some 80 million Americans can expect coronavirus (COVID-19) economic impact payments to arrive in their bank accounts via direct deposits within the next two weeks, the Treasury Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Some 80 million Americans can expect coronavirus (COVID-19) economic impact payments to arrive in their bank accounts via direct deposits within the next two weeks, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"These payments are being automatically issued to eligible 2019 or 2018 federal tax return filers who received a refund using direct deposit. Treasury and the IRS [Internal Revenue Service] worked with unprecedented speed to get this fast and direct assistance to the American people," the release said on Monday.

Americans who did not provide bank account numbers to the Internal Revenue Service when filing taxes for 2018 and 2019 will be able to submit banking information on a website the IRS plans to establish later this week, the release also said.

The Treasury Department expects that up to 80 million US taxpayers, a large majority of eligible Americans, will receive economic impact payments within the next two weeks, the release added.

