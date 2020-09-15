Public opinion of the United States hit new lows in many of 13 advanced nations, primarily due to widespread criticism of Washington's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a PEW Research Center poll on Tuesday

"Across the 13 nations surveyed, a median of just 15 percent say the United States has done a good job of dealing with the outbreak. In contrast, most say the World Health Organization (WHO) and European Union have done a good job, and in nearly all nations people give their own country positive marks for dealing with the crisis," a press release explaining the poll said.

The poll canvassed nine European Union nations plus Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

Approval of the United States on all issues stood at 34 percent while confidence in President Donald Trump averaged 16 percent, the release said.

Trump was less trusted in the 13 nations than the leaders of Germany (76 percent), France (64 percent), Russia (23 percent) and China (19 percent), according to the release.

Moreover, confidence in the US president in six nations - United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Australia - hit the lowest level in PEW surveys dating back to 2020, the release said.