US COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Prevented 240,000 Deaths in First Half of 2021 - Research

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus in the first half of 2021 saved estimated 240,000 lives and prevented 1.1 million hospitalizations caused by the virus' Alpha variant, according to new research published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The research found that the massive vaccination campaign between December 12, 2020 and June 30, 2021 saved an estimated 240,797 lives and prevented an estimated 1,133,617 deaths as well as averted about 14 million cases of infection.

On Monday, the seven-day moving average of new cases in the United States reached 751,000 with about 146,000 of them hospitalized, according to data compiled by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has reported 837,274 deaths with and from COVID-19, according to CDC data. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Monday that the persons who died had on average four comorbidities.