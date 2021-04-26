UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Covid Cases Declining Again

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:01 PM

US Covid cases declining again

The rate of new Covid cases is declining in the United States, with the most recent seven-day averages dipping below the 60,000 mark for the first time in over a month as experts hailed the impact of vaccines

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The rate of new Covid cases is declining in the United States, with the most recent seven-day averages dipping below the 60,000 mark for the first time in over a month as experts hailed the impact of vaccines.

Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention showed that as of April 24, the rolling average was 57,123 cases, and a month-long mini bump was now over.

It comes as the number of people vaccinated continued to rise, though the rate is beginning to taper off as domestic demand slows.

Almost 140 million people have now received one dose, or 42 percent of the whole population.

Writing on Twitter, Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University school of Public Health, said he believed this time the decline would be permanent, "Because in mid-March, when last mini-surge began, 21% of the population had been vaccinated.

Today, we're twice that." He said that 42 percent with one shot wasn't "enough," but added: "42% close to number at which we should see steady declines in infections. In Israel, once 45% of population was fully vaccinated, case numbers started to plummet." Experts are however worried by the vaccination rate, which peaked earlier this month at an average of more than 3 million doses per day and is now down to 2.6 million per day.

Many people who wished to get vaccinated have received jabs, though some access issues persist, particularly among communities of color.

On the other hand, vaccine skepticism remains high among some demographics, including political conservatives.

A government survey last month found the 10 states with the largest share of people who said they definitely or probably won't get vaccinated are all conservative-leaning.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter United States April All From Government Share Mini Million

Recent Stories

&#039;National Policy for Persons with Autism Spec ..

19 minutes ago

Capital reports 469 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Chess Player Ian Nepomniachtchi Qualifies ..

3 minutes ago

24 shopkeepers fined for not wearing face mask

46 minutes ago

PMA urges people to follow coronavirus SOPs

46 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief urges global solidarity for recovery ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.