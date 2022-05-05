US Covid Death Toll Surpasses 1 Million - NBC News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) More than one million Americans have died from the novel coronavirus since the first case was detected in the United States in early 2020, NBC news reported citing its own tally of the death count.

The report said on Wednesday that the United States has the world's highest recorded death count from the disease.

The Johns Hopkins University COVID-related death count stands at 996,430 as of Wednesday evening.