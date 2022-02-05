US Covid Death Toll Surpasses 900,000 - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease surpassed 900,000, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

On Friday afternoon, the JHU tally showed 900,334 people in the United States have died due to COVID-19 and more than 76 million cases have been confirmed in the country since January 2020.

Less than two months ago, in mid-December, the United States passed the 800,000 mark in covid-related deaths as the more-transmissible Omicron variant spread through the country.