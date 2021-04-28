UrduPoint.com
US Crafting Contingency Plans For Possible Afghan Refugee Crisis After Pullout - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The United States is developing plans to address a potential refugee crisis in Afghanistan should the country descend into a civil war after US and NATO forces leave, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"We are working ourselves to develop humanitarian plans for possible increase in number of Afghan refugees," Khalilzad told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Khalilzad said the current plans have not been finalized yet.

The Special Envoy mentioned said repeatedly that he does not believe the government of Afghanistan will collapse after the United States and NATO withdraw ground forces by May 1.

