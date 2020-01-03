UrduPoint.com
US Created Dangerous Situation In Middle East, Must Be Ready For Consequences - Tehran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:20 AM

US Created Dangerous Situation in Middle East, Must Be Ready for Consequences - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The United States has created a dangerous situation in the middle East and must be ready for the consequences of its activities, Iranian presidential aide Hesamodin Ashna said on Friday after the US strikes in Baghdad that killed Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

"With his gambling games, [US President Donald] Trump has created a very dangerous situation in the region. Anyone, who crosses the line, must be ready for the consequences," Ashna wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the strikes had left seven people dead, including Soleimani and two senior members of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces: militia's deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and head of protocol Mohammed Jabri.

The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."

