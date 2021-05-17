US Created Largest Secret Undercover Force in History Over Past Decade - Reports

The United States has created the largest undercover force in history over the past decade involving Special Operations military units and many thousands of online "cyber-warriors" without any accountability whatsoever to Congress, Newsweek reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The United States has created the largest undercover force in history over the past decade involving Special Operations military units and many thousands of online "cyber-warriors" without any accountability whatsoever to Congress, Newsweek reported on Monday.

The undercover force now totals 60,000 people and is more than ten times larger than the clandestine elements of the CIA and it functions under the overall mission of signature reduction, functioning within many apparently legitimate companies, the report said.

The force includes thousands of undercover operatives who work under fake identities and the actual size of the program could be far larger than the reported figures, the report said in its two-year-long investigation.

It also appears to contravene both US laws and the Geneva Conventions, it also said.

The secret operation seeks to eliminate or drastically reduce the online "signature" or "footprints left by clandestine operatives and their real families and the companies serving it operate with $900 million in annual revenues to finance them, the report added.

Activities include paying the taxes of secret operatives and created fake documents for them to operate under as they hunt terrorists all around the world, according to the report.