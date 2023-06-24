US Created Situation Resulting in World Searching for Alternatives to Dollar - Mozhin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The United States created the situation in which the world began to search for alternatives to the US dollar, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik.

"The Americans themselves have created a situation where the search for alternatives to the Dollar inevitably started. And now we see how it is all happening," Mozhin said.

The IMF executive director for Russia noted that other national currencies are increasingly used in the world, primarily the Chinese yuan.

"We see that the Iranians, Brazilians, and Saudis are already switching to trade in Yuan not only with China but also with third countries," Mozhin said.

The United States is already worried about the fate of the dollar as a world reserve Currency given that the process is developing quite quickly, Mozhin said.

"It is clear that this does not happen overnight, but the process has already begun," he said.

Mozhin pointed out that the main factor for the dollar to serve as a reserve currency and main means of payment and savings was the lack of alternatives.

"Of course, this is not the only factor. American military power also plays a role in protecting the currency. The size of the American economy, the financial banking sector are also factors, but still, the main thing is simply the absence of an alternative," he said.

The dollar is a national currency that is issued for the purposes of the national interests, economic and financial obligations of one country, namely the United States, Mozhin said.

"Therefore, it is wrong that it was so widely used in the world," Mozhin added.