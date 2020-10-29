US Creates Basis for New Missile Crisis in Europe - Russian Foreign Ministry

US statements about its readiness to deploy hypersonic missiles in Europe are cynical amid proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a mutual moratorium, Washington thus creates basis for a new missile crisis in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"The persistence with which the United States is trying to create basis for a new missile crisis in Europe cannot but cause deep and sincere bewilderment," Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow.

She stressed that the fact that statements from Washington had made against the background of Putin's proposal made the situation especially cynical.

"The words about the deployment of US missile weapons in Europe sound especially cynical against the background of the statement by the Russian president, in which he not only reaffirmed our country's adherence to a moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in the European region, but also offered NATO countries, respectively, the United States itself, a number of practical ideas on mutual verification measures to remove existing concerns in missile sphere," Zakharova said.

"Considering the statements that US politicians allow themselves, I would like to advise the American political elite to restrain not Russia, but itself," she stressed.

The spokeswoman said the deployment of previously banned missile weapons would be an extremely risky and destabilizing step. Zakharova urged to carefully study the initiative of Russia and respond constructively to it.