US Creates Council to Coordinate Police Training, Protect Minorities - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A new US Law Enforcement Coordination Council (LECC) will examine use of force policies of police departments throughout the United States and evaluate whether law enforcement training adheres to a set of key principles that include a rigorous protection of civil rights, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday.

"The LECC, which will be chaired by (Homeland) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, will immediately begin comprehensive reviews that ensure more fair, equitable, and impartial policing, as well as officer and community safety," the DHS said in a press release.

The LECC will immediately form two sub-committees, one of which will examine police use of force policies, including those that govern de-escalation tactics, the use of chemical agents such as tear gass and less-than-lethal munitions, the release said.

The second subcommittee will examine police training in a bid to ensure adherence to key principals such as protection of civil rights, respect for privacy, a data-driven focus on preventing implicit bias, the promotion of bans on racial profiling and enhancement of de-escalation techniques, the release added.

Creation of the council represents DHS' first unified law enforcement coordination body. It will include leadership of every DHS law enforcement unit, as well as leadership of DHS Headquarters offices with oversight roles such as the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, Privacy Office and Office of the General Counsel, according to the release.