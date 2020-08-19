US Creates Group Co-Chaired by Microsoft to Apply AI to Disaster Relief - Energy Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) microsoft will co-chair a US consortium charged with using artificial intelligence (AI) to help first-responders respond to natural disasters, the Energy Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The First Five Consortium (First Five) co-chaired with Microsoft Corporation... was formed in response to the January 2020 White House Executive Forum focused on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response," the release said.

The Energy Department's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is adapting a Defense Department prototype that uses so-called "deep learning algorithms" to provide near real-time data designed to improve decision making by first responders, the release said.

The inclusion of Microsoft adds to the consortium an AI project "that holds huge promise for forecasting and detecting early signs of coming disasters," the release said.

One project for the First Five Consortium, named for the critical first five minutes in responding to a disaster, will apply artificial intelligence to predict wildfires, develop containment strategies and evacuation routes, the release said.

In addition, AI will be applied to search and rescue strategies following disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes, the release added.