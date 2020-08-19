UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Creates Group Co-Chaired By Microsoft To Apply AI To Disaster Relief - Energy Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Creates Group Co-Chaired by Microsoft to Apply AI to Disaster Relief - Energy Dept.

Microsoft will co-chair a US consortium charged with using artificial intelligence (AI) to help first-responders respond to natural disasters, the Energy Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) microsoft will co-chair a US consortium charged with using artificial intelligence (AI) to help first-responders respond to natural disasters, the Energy Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The First Five Consortium (First Five) co-chaired with Microsoft Corporation... was formed in response to the January 2020 White House Executive Forum focused on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response," the release said.

The Energy Department's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is adapting a Defense Department prototype that uses so-called "deep learning algorithms" to provide near real-time data designed to improve decision making by first responders, the release said.

The inclusion of Microsoft adds to the consortium an AI project "that holds huge promise for forecasting and detecting early signs of coming disasters," the release said.

One project for the First Five Consortium, named for the critical first five minutes in responding to a disaster, will apply artificial intelligence to predict wildfires, develop containment strategies and evacuation routes, the release said.

In addition, AI will be applied to search and rescue strategies following disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes, the release added.

Related Topics

White House January 2020

Recent Stories

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

40 minutes ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

6 minutes ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

41 minutes ago

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

2 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.