US Creates Interagency Team On National Strategy On Advanced Air Mobility - Filing

Published May 16, 2023 | 07:37 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Biden administration created an interagency team whose goal is to develop a national strategy on advanced air mobility, Under Secretary of Transportation Carlos Monje said in a notice on Tuesday.

"The Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public input on the development of a national strategy on Advanced Air Mobility as required by the Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act. DOT has formed a team composed of multiple executive agencies that are seeking input on a variety of topics," the notice said.

The document described advanced air mobility (AAM) as an emerging area where novel aircraft could provide new levels of accessibility, convenience, and connectivity for passengers and cargo, it added. However, this area has a number of challenges affecting different government and non-government players, the notice said.

These issues include the continued safety and security of airspace, the security of aviation networks, along with developing infrastructure requirements, according to the document.

"The AAM IWG (interagency working group) will produce a comprehensive national strategy with a focus on interagency, multi-modal, global leadership, and intergovernmental cooperation issues, with the objective of identifying challenges that must be overcome by Federal agencies for a successful AAM system to develop in the United States," the notice said.

The group will be focusing on resolving security concerns related to the introduction and expansion of AAM operations. Experts from multiple federal agencies also have to identify the requirements and operations management needed to ensure the continued safety of the national airspace system, as well as the infrastructure necessary for these operations, the document added.

