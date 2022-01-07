US Creates New Special Operations Command Headquarters in Albania - European Command

The US armed forces have created a new forward coordinating headquarters in Albania in southeastern Europe, the European Command (EUCOM) announced in an official report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The US armed forces have created a new forward coordinating headquarters in Albania in southeastern Europe, the European Command (EUCOM) announced in an official report on Friday.

"As part of an ongoing effort in enhancing Special Operations Forces capabilities as a keystone for regional stability, US Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) has made the decision to locate a forward-based SOF headquarters, on a rotational basis, in Albania," the report said.

EUCOM explained in the report that the location of the forward headquarters in Albania will provide increased interoperability with US Albanian allies, important access to transportation hubs in the Balkans and greater logistical flexibility.

"The ability to rapidly move and train within the Balkans, in close coordination with other allied and partner forces, made Albania the best location for this effort," Special Operations Command Europe Commander Maj. Gen. David Tabor said in the report.

Albania remained a strong NATO ally and the United States enjoyed a strong relationship with the Albanian government and Ministry of Defense, which made the placement of a forward headquarters there a natural fit and it would increase the flexibility of both special operations and conventional forces in the region, the report said.