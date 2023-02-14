US Creates Panic Over Downed Objects to Distract Attention From Nord Stream Blast- Snowden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden, who lives in Russia, said the panic over the possible alien or extraterrestrial origin of flying objects downed above the United States and Canada is designed to distract journalists from investigating Nord Stream pipeline blasts.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said there is no indication that recent incidents involving unknown flying objects over the United States and Canada are linked to alien or extraterrestrial activity.

"It's not aliens. I wish it were aliens but it's not aliens. It's just the ol' engineered panic, an attractive nuisance ensuring natsec reporters get assigned to investigate balloon bullshit rather than budgets or bombings (à la nordstream)," Snowden wrote on Twitter.