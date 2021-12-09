UrduPoint.com

US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Right To Speak On Behalf Of World - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:41 PM

US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Right to Speak on Behalf of World - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Washington and its western allies are creating situational coalitions of limited composition and giving them the right to speak on behalf of the whole world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The top diplomat mentioned that some western countries are trying to challenge globally accepted norms of international law, including the United Nations charter, in "the illusory hope of maintaining elusive dominance."

"Outside the framework of the global organization (the UN) and other universal structures, they create together various situational coalitions of limited composition and arbitrarily assign them the right to speak and act on behalf of the entire world community," Lavrov said in an address to readers of the Russian International Affairs Council think tank.

According to Lavrov, such a "selfish" approach does not contribute to maintaining mutual trust and solving current global issues, including international terrorism, transnational crime, climate change and the shortage of fresh water.

The US is hosting the so-called Summit for Democracy this week. Washington invited over 100 countries but Russia and China are not among the invitees.

