UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Creates Task Force To Counter Anti-Government Extremists - Attorney General Barr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Creates Task Force to Counter Anti-Government Extremists - Attorney General Barr

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The US Justice Department has established a task force to counter anti-government extremists, Attorney General said in a memorandum to all the chiefs of different components in the agency and US Attorneys.

"I am today directing the creation of a task force devoted to countering anti-government extremists," Barr said in the memorandum on Friday.

Barr said that in recent weeks anti-government extremists have undermined peaceful protests and attacked police officers, governments officials, destroyed public and private property, and threatened innocent people.

The attorney general also said these extremists have a variety of ideologies but are united in their opposition to the constitutional values of the United States.

Barr said the task force will be lead by US Attorney for the District of New Jersey Craig Carpenito and US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nealy Cox.

The task force will include members of the US Attorney's Offices, the FBI, and other agencies across the country, Barr said.

On Thursday, Barr's spokesperson Kerri Kupec said the FBI has more than 200 domestic terrorism investigations related to violent protests and riots. She also said more than 100 people have been arrested and charged under a number of Federal laws, including inciting riots and destruction of federal property.

The death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25 sparked protests against police brutality throughout the United States. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Related Topics

Riots Police Threatened Man George Lead Craig United States May FBI All Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

4 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

1 hour ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

1 hour ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

1 hour ago

MCF, Saylani sign MoU for rehabilitation of 42 wat ..

1 hour ago

General debate on budget concludes in PA

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.