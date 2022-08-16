UrduPoint.com

US Creates Threat Of Turning Syria Into Arena Of Israel-Iran Conflict - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The United States is creating threat of turning Syria into arena of conflict between Israel and Iran, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), said on Tuesday.

"With the United States being behind it, there is a threat of turning Syria into an arena of Israeli-Iranian confrontation.

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict, the Israeli armed forces have carried out over 180 operations to destroy civilian and military infrastructure on the territory of the (Syrian) republic under the pretext of fighting the Iranian presence. As a result of the strikes, more than 40 civilians were killed and about 70 were injured, the losses among the Syrian military personnel amounted to over 90 people, up to 200 were injured," Kostyukov said during the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

