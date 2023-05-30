UrduPoint.com

US Creating 'Army Of Free Syria', Aims At Destabilizing Situation In Syria - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 10:54 PM

US Creating 'Army of Free Syria', Aims at Destabilizing Situation in Syria - Nebenzia

Russia has information indicating that the US is creating an "Army of Free Syria" whose goal would be removing the legitimate Syrian authorities, Moscow's envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russia has information indicating that the US is creating an "Army of Free Syria" whose goal would be removing the legitimate Syrian authorities, Moscow's envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"According to our information, Washington has started creating the army of free Syria in Raqqa with the participation of the local Arab tribes, ISIL fighters and other terrorist organizations. The goal here is clear. It is to use these fighters against the legitimate authorities of Syria, so as to destabilize the situation in the country," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

The Ambassador further added that western states are attempting to exert pressure, sometimes forcefully, on Syria and its neighbors so to hamper dialogue with Damascus, noting that the current US behavior on the normalization of relations between the Syrian government and their regional counterparts is "destructive".

Amid increasing attempts at destabilizing Damascus, Nebenzia also expressed Russia's concern over the intensification of Israeli airstrikes on Syria, which in some instances are violating the airspace of neighboring states.

The Ambassador noted that in April alone, over 10 airstrikes were carried by Israel on Syria's regions of Aleppo and Latakia, destroying civilian infrastructure, and causing casualties among the population.

Nebenzia further condemned Israel's use of force in violation of Syria's sovereignty and lamented that the UN's leadership had not issued any statement on the issue.

