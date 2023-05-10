US Creating Army of 'Free Syria' in Region Near Raqqa - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States has started the creation of the so-called "Free Syria Army" with the participation of terrorist organizations in order to destabilize the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"According to our information, the US has began to create the so-called 'Free Syrian Army' in the vicinity of the Syrian Raqqa with the participation of representatives of local Arab tribes, militants of ISIS (banned in Russia) and other terrorist organizations," Lavrov said during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria and Turkey.

The US wants to use these fighters against the legitimate authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic to destabilize the situation in the country, the minister added.