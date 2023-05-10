UrduPoint.com

US Creating Army Of 'Free Syria' In Region Near Raqqa - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

US Creating Army of 'Free Syria' in Region Near Raqqa - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States has started the creation of the so-called "Free Syria Army" with the participation of terrorist organizations in order to destabilize the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"According to our information, the US has began to create the so-called 'Free Syrian Army' in the vicinity of the Syrian Raqqa with the participation of representatives of local Arab tribes, militants of ISIS (banned in Russia) and other terrorist organizations," Lavrov said during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria and Turkey.

The US wants to use these fighters against the legitimate authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic to destabilize the situation in the country, the minister added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Army Syria Iran Russia Turkey ISIS United States Arab

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

1 minute ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

1 hour ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

1 hour ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

2 hours ago
 Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi b ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi begins final day activities

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.