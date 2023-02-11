UrduPoint.com

US Creating 'Asian NATO' Disguised As Deterrence Against Pyongyang - Ambassador

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The United States, South Korea and Japan are strengthening their security and defense cooperation, presenting it as deterrence against North Korea, while setting up the ground for the future creation of "Asian NATO" to counter Russia and China, Russian Ambassador in Seoul Andrey Kulik told Sputnik on Friday.

"In fact, under the guise of extended deterrence of the 'North Korean threat,' the US-ROK-Japan 'triangle' is being strengthened, which, eventually, can be considered as one of the core elements of the future 'Asian NATO.' Moreover, the bloc's headquarters in Brussels is not hiding the fact that this organization has plans to expand the alliance's area of responsibility to the 'Indo-Pacific region' in order to deter China and Russia," the ambassador said.

Kulik noted that in the past year, the United States, South Korea and Japan have significantly increased their military cooperation and resumed various military exercises off the coast of the Korean Peninsula citing the alleged growing threat and "provocations" from North Korea.

In late December, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un accused the US of purposefully increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and creating "an Asian version of NATO" under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with Japan and South Korea.

