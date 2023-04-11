Close
US Creating Biological Weapon Components Near Russia's Borders - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

US Creating Biological Weapon Components Near Russia's Borders - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The United States is creating components of biological weapons in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.

"According to the results of the analysis of documentation and the interview of eyewitnesses, we have no doubt that the United States, under the guise of ensuring global biosafety, conducted dual-use research, including the creation of biological weapons components in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders," Kirillov said, adding that such work have been carried out at US biological facilities Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (LPR and DPR) and Kherson regions.

Russia analyzed more than 2,000 documents of various plans confirming the implementation of military biological projects on the territory of Ukraine, the official added.

"I would like to note that none of the facts announced by Russian Defense Ministry were rejected by the United States, no one, including Western countries, had doubts about the authenticity of the published documents," Kirillov said.

Ukraine Russia Kherson Luhansk Donetsk United States

