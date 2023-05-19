US Creating New Navy Cell to Rapidly Respond to Contingencies in Ukraine, Taiwan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The US Navy is working on creating a new acquisition cell that will be able to rapidly respond to contingencies around the world but with a Primary focus on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a potential one over Taiwan, breaking Defense reported on Friday, citing a staff memorandum released on May 3.

The new body will be tasked with facilitating the rapid selection and transfer of various Navy capabilities to support US entities and allied nations that the Defense Department deems important during a potential crisis, the report said.

The Maritime Accelerated Response Capability Cell will coordinate and prepare Department of the Navy responses to urgent Defense Department security cooperation tasks, contingency operations support, and other identified priorities, the report cited the memorandum as saying.

The cell's mission is described as being one of enabling and encouraging the use of rapid acquisition and contracting authorities to the maximum extent possible and facilitate the removal of any barriers to execution or delivery, the report said.

While the cell will initially focus on Ukraine and Taiwan, it will be flexible enough to adapt to new conflicts or urgent Defense Department tasks, the report added.