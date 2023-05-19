UrduPoint.com

US Creating New Navy Cell To Rapidly Respond To Contingencies In Ukraine, Taiwan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 10:04 PM

US Creating New Navy Cell to Rapidly Respond to Contingencies in Ukraine, Taiwan - Reports

The US Navy is working on creating a new acquisition cell that will be able to rapidly respond to contingencies around the world but with a primary focus on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a potential one over Taiwan, Breaking Defense reported on Friday, citing a staff memorandum released on May 3

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The US Navy is working on creating a new acquisition cell that will be able to rapidly respond to contingencies around the world but with a Primary focus on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a potential one over Taiwan, breaking Defense reported on Friday, citing a staff memorandum released on May 3.

The new body will be tasked with facilitating the rapid selection and transfer of various Navy capabilities to support US entities and allied nations that the Defense Department deems important during a potential crisis, the report said.

The Maritime Accelerated Response Capability Cell will coordinate and prepare Department of the Navy responses to urgent Defense Department security cooperation tasks, contingency operations support, and other identified priorities, the report cited the memorandum as saying.

The cell's mission is described as being one of enabling and encouraging the use of rapid acquisition and contracting authorities to the maximum extent possible and facilitate the removal of any barriers to execution or delivery, the report said.

While the cell will initially focus on Ukraine and Taiwan, it will be flexible enough to adapt to new conflicts or urgent Defense Department tasks, the report added.

Related Topics

World Ukraine May

Recent Stories

Russian Gas Helping Maintain Stability in Transnis ..

Russian Gas Helping Maintain Stability in Transnistria - Moldovan Interior Minis ..

1 minute ago
 8 killed, 1,267 injured in 1,215 accidents in Punj ..

8 killed, 1,267 injured in 1,215 accidents in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Police action continues against violators, crimina ..

Police action continues against violators, criminals

1 minute ago
 Six more accused, involved in May 9 incidents arre ..

Six more accused, involved in May 9 incidents arrested

1 minute ago
 South Africa May Face New Wave of Recession Due to ..

South Africa May Face New Wave of Recession Due to Winter Power Outages - Report ..

1 minute ago
 Census becomes playground for political power gam ..

Census becomes playground for political power games: Ahsan Iqbal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.