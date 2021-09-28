UrduPoint.com

US Credibility Among Allies Has Been 'Damaged' After Afghanistan Withdrawal - Milley

The United States' credibility among allies and partners globally can be described as "damaged" after its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in congressional testimony on Tuesday

"I think that our credibility with our allies and partners around the world and with advisories is being intensely reviewed by them to see which way this is going to go. And I think that 'damaged' is one word that could be used," Milley told the US Senate Armed Forces Committee during a hearing in US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan when asked about the credibility of the United States worldwide.

"I think that our credibility with our allies and partners around the world and with advisories is being intensely reviewed by them to see which way this is going to go. And I think that 'damaged' is one word that could be used," Milley told the US Senate Armed Forces Committee during a hearing in US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan when asked about the credibility of the United States worldwide.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, meanwhile, replying to the same question said that US credibility among its allies remains solid.

"I think our credibility remains solid... I would say US military, and United States of America - people place great trust and confidence (in it)," he said.

