(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The ongoing crisis in the United States negates Washington's claim to moral leadership in the field of human rights, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said on Thursday.

"The current crisis has only once again exposed these and other flaws in US society. But the establishment preferred either to keep 'politically correct' silence or shift its own miscalculations to others, including blaming some 'external ill-wishers.' All this negates Washington's claims to moral leadership and mentoring in the human rights sphere. They should focus on their own problems," Lukashevich said at an online meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

The envoy pointed out that, according to human rights website KilledbyPolice.net, the US police had killed 994 people in 2015, 962 in 2016, 986 in 2017, 992 in 2018, 1,004 in 2019, and about 400 in the first five months of the current year.

At the same time, human rights defenders state that police violence and the impunity of its employees are aggravated by prejudice against members of racial and ethnic minorities, with discrimination of African Americans in the social and economic spheres flourishing, Lukashevich noted.

"Excessive use of force by the US police is an alarming indicator, highlighting systemic failures in ensuring the constitutional rights of US citizens. Accusations against police of racism and excessive use of force are regularly heard in local and foreign media. It is well-known that African Americans, such as George Floyd, are the most frequent targets of violence by law enforcement officers in the United States. At the same time, there is deliberate absence of official nationwide statistics on violations committed by law enforcement officers, including murders," he said.

Russia calls on the United States to correct the situation in the field of human rights and to return to the conscientious fulfillment of international obligations, Lukashevich said.