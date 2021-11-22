US Critical Infrastructure Companies Should Stay Vigilant During Holidays - Cyber Agency

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Monday advised the critical infrastructure companies in the United States to remain vigilant during the upcoming holiday season in order to be in position to repel possible cyberattacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021)

"As Americans prepare to hit the highways and airports this Thanksgiving holiday, CISA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are reminding critical infrastructure partners that malicious cyber actors aren't making the same holiday plans as you," CISA said in a press release. "CISA and the FBI strongly urge all entities - especially critical infrastructure partners - to examine their current cybersecurity posture and implement best practices and mitigations to manage the risk posed by cyber threats.

"

CISA and FBI have not identified any specific threat at present but want to remind everyone that malicious cyber actors are prone to be more active during holidays and weekends and urges for immediate action, the release said.

Both agencies recommend a score of preventive actions against possible attacks, including establishing a designated cyber employees for the holidays season and implementation of a strong multi-factor authentication for its networks, the release added.

Earlier in November, CISA also ordered all US government departments and agencies to enforce new hardware and software security regulations within two-month period.