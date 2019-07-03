UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Criticises Chinese 'missile Launches' In South China Sea

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:39 PM

US criticises Chinese 'missile launches' in South China Sea

The US has accused China of conducting missile launches in the South China Sea, describing Beijing's actions as "meant to intimidate".US media first reported the launches citing unnamed Pentagon officials

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) The US has accused China of conducting missile launches in the South China Sea, describing Beijing's actions as "meant to intimidate".US media first reported the launches citing unnamed Pentagon officials.Beijing had announced military drills but did not confirm the allegations that it launched missiles in the disputed waters.Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all make claims to parts of the sea.China however claims a huge area known as the "nine-dash line" and has been building military installations on artificial islands there.Ahead of the exercise Beijing warned other ships not to enter a designated area between the Spratly and Paracel Islands for five days.Washington "was aware of the Chinese missile launch from the man-made structures in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands," Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn said on Tuesday.

He added that China's behaviour was "contrary to its claim to want to bring peace to the region and obviously actions like this are coercive acts meant to intimidate other claimants" to the South China Sea.The sea, home to vital shipping lanes, has in recent years become a flashpoint for tensions between China and other regional nations which have overlapping claims over islands and reefs.China routinely accuses the US Navy of provocation and interference in regional matters.The US has long been critical of what it says is China's militarisation of the region and routinely angers Beijing with "freedom of navigation" missions.

Related Topics

China Washington Pentagon Beijing Angers Brunei Philippines Malaysia Vietnam Media All From

Recent Stories

Minor killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

38 seconds ago

Federal Commission receives 4000 suggestions for r ..

39 seconds ago

Over one million trees planted during clean and gr ..

41 seconds ago

Total starts production at French biofuel refinery ..

43 seconds ago

Boat carrying 60 passengers capsizes in Tarbela Da ..

15 minutes ago

Heavy rains in Japan force almost 800,000 resident ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.