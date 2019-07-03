UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decrease Last Week

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:10 PM

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease last week

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 5 million barrels in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending June 28

HOUSETON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 5 million barrels in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending June 28.

In the previous week ending June 21, API reported a decrease of 7.550 million barrels of crude oil inventories, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a sharp decline of 12.

8 barrels for the same period.

Oil prices plunged on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data prompted investors' concerns over weak crude oil demand.

The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery decreased 2.84 U.S. Dollars to settle at 56.25 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for September delivery erased 2.66 dollars to close at 62.40 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London Same New York Mercantile Exchange June August September Million

Recent Stories

Thai Airways to start flight operation from Lahore

6 minutes ago

Auqaf generates 5,545,000 more income than target

5 minutes ago

China's consumption growth to hit 8.2 pct in H1

5 minutes ago

Committee to propose changes in laws to tackle iss ..

5 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case hearing till July ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.