US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Months - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US crude oil inventories fell the most in four months and gasoline stockpiles tumbled as well, according to government data for last week that indicated a pick up in energy demand ahead of the oncoming summer driving season.

Crude stockpiles fell by 6.076 million barrels during the week ended March 24, the Washington-based Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Historical data maintained by the EIA showed it to be the largest US crude draw in a week since late November. The draw also marks a reversal from almost three straight months of crude builds since December that resulted in an additional supply of 60 million barrels.

Industry analysts polled by US media had forecast a build of 92,000 barrels instead for last week, versus the rise of 1.

117 million barrels seen during the previous week to March 17.

On the gasoline inventory front, the EIA reported a drawdown of 2.904 million barrels against an expected drop of 1.625 million barrels and the 6.4 million-barrel decline in the previous week. Automotive fuel gasoline is the No. 1 US fuel product.

With distillate stockpiles, there was a build of 281,000 barrels. Analysts had forecast a drop of 1.455 million barrels versus the prior week's deficit of 3.313M. Distillates, which are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains, and ships, and fuel for jets, have been the strongest component of the U.S. petroleum complex in terms of demand.