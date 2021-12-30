US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Stockpiles of US crude oil fell more than expected for a third straight week last week as refiners ramped up fuel production in anticipation of strong energy usage in the final days of 2021, Energy Information Administration (EAI) data showed Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.576 million barrels during the week ended December 24, the EIA reported in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Industry analysts polled by US media had anticipated a drawdown of just around 3.233 million barrels for the week.

The latest crude stockpile drop followed back-to-back declines of 4.715 million and 4.584 million in two previous weeks that also exceeded expectations.

The final weeks of December are typically strong periods for gasoline and diesel consumption in the United States as people take to the road for holiday travels.

Trucking activity is also heavy at this time of year due to seasonal gift deliveries.

In an aberration to usual consumption, US gasoline stockpiles swelled two weeks ago by their most in six months as fuel demand briefly slumped amid cutbacks to social activity triggered by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

By last week though, gasoline usage was back to seasonal trends, with inventories falling by 1.459 million barrels, their most since early November. Analysts had forecast a gasoline consumption of just 31,000 barrels for last week due to continued concerns over the Omicron variant.

Distillate inventories also fell by a substantial 1.726 million barrels last week, the most in three weeks, versus expectations for a drawdown of just 59,000 barrels.