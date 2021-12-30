UrduPoint.com

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week In Row On Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up - EIA

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Stockpiles of US crude oil fell more than expected for a third straight week last week as refiners ramped up fuel production in anticipation of strong energy usage in the final days of 2021, Energy Information Administration (EAI) data showed Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.576 million barrels during the week ended December 24, the EIA reported in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Industry analysts polled by US media had anticipated a drawdown of just around 3.233 million barrels for the week.

The latest crude stockpile drop followed back-to-back declines of 4.715 million and 4.584 million in two previous weeks that also exceeded expectations.

The final weeks of December are typically strong periods for gasoline and diesel consumption in the United States as people take to the road for holiday travels.

Trucking activity is also heavy at this time of year due to seasonal gift deliveries.

In an aberration to usual consumption, US gasoline stockpiles swelled two weeks ago by their most in six months as fuel demand briefly slumped amid cutbacks to social activity triggered by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

By last week though, gasoline usage was back to seasonal trends, with inventories falling by 1.459 million barrels, their most since early November. Analysts had forecast a gasoline consumption of just 31,000 barrels for last week due to continued concerns over the Omicron variant.

Distillate inventories also fell by a substantial 1.726 million barrels last week, the most in three weeks, versus expectations for a drawdown of just 59,000 barrels.

Related Topics

Oil Road United States November December Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France Reports Record 208,000 New COVID-19 Cases i ..

France Reports Record 208,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

2 minutes ago
 Biden, Putin Likely to Discuss Iran During Phone C ..

Biden, Putin Likely to Discuss Iran During Phone Call - US Official

2 minutes ago
 Biden, Putin to Discuss Security, Strategic Issues ..

Biden, Putin to Discuss Security, Strategic Issues in Upcoming Call - Senior Off ..

2 minutes ago
 US Says Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Concern ..

US Says Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Concerns, Expects Moscow to Respond i ..

2 minutes ago
 US Has Plans to Reinforce NATO Allies in Case of F ..

US Has Plans to Reinforce NATO Allies in Case of Further Escalation in Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Reaches Record High $97.8Bln in N ..

US Trade Deficit Reaches Record High $97.8Bln in November - Commerce Dept.

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.