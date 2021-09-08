UrduPoint.com

US Cruise Company Offers Ship To House First Responders In Hurricane-Hit New Orleans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Carnival Cruise Line company has agreed to provide one of its liners to accommodate emergency personnel tackling recovery in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida.

"Carnival Cruise Line announced today that it has an agreement with the city of New Orleans and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide Carnival Glory [liner] for first responders housing through Sept. 18," the company said.

The liner will host some 2,600 frontline employees, engaged in recovery of disrupted infrastructure and health operations. The company canceled several cruises of the ship to contribute to the ongoing operations, according to the statement.

The category 4 hurricane made a landfall along the southeast coast of the United States in late August, and then moved to the northeast, weakening to a tropical storm. The disaster claimed dozens of lives and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

