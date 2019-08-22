UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Cruise Missile Test Intended To Make Sure US Capable Of Deterring China - Pentagon Head

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:40 AM

US Cruise Missile Test Intended to Make Sure US Capable of Deterring China - Pentagon Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) By its recent cruise missile test launch, the United States intended to make sure it had capabilities to deter China's "bad behavior," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in an interview.

On Monday, the Pentagon said it tested a conventional ground-launched cruise missile on August 18 that flew more than 500 kilometers (310 miles), a range banned under the collapsed US-Russian Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty which Washington exited earlier this month.

"We wanted to make sure that we, as we need to, have the capability to also deter China's bad behavior by having our own capability to be able to strike it in intermediate ranges," Esper told Fox news, when asked if the launch was meant to send a signal to China, Russia or North Korea.

After being sworn in as the defense secretary in June, Esper went for his first foreign trip to Asia in August.

When asked if he chose Asia for his first trip because he considered China to be the greatest security threat to the United States, Esper said that China was the number one priority for the Defense Department.

The Pentagon chief also characterized Beijing as Washington's long-term strategic competitor, saying that the United States would not pull out of the region.

"I think in long term, China is a greater challenge, given its economic might, its political weight and its ambitions," Ester argued when asked if China or Russia posed a greater threat to the United States.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the US cruise missile test involving a Mark 41 launcher, which violated provisions of the INF Treaty, poses a risk to the global security architecture and might result in a new arms race.

Later on Thursday, the UN Security Council is set to meet for open discussions of the missile test by the United States and its potential deployment.

In February, the United States formally suspended its INF obligations, triggering a six-month withdrawal process. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin followed suit by signing a decree suspending Moscow's participation in the accord. The sides had been accusing each other of violating the treaty.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Pentagon Beijing Vladimir Putin United States North Korea February June July August Race Asia Weight

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

9 hours ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

9 hours ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

9 hours ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

10 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

10 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.