Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:46 PM

US Cruise Ship Passengers Tested for Coronavirus, Results Expected Saturday - Company

Princess Cruises said in a statement on Friday that the US health authorities have tested 45 passengers onboard its ship Grand Princess for the presence of the novel coronavirus and expect the results by tomorrow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Princess Cruises said in a statement on Friday that the US health authorities have tested 45 passengers onboard its ship Grand Princess for the presence of the novel coronavirus and expect the results by tomorrow.

"In collaboration with the US Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and local authorities, samples were collected today from 45 people on Grand Princess (which includes a mix of guests and team members)," the statement said. "The samples were delivered to the California Department of Public Health in Richmond for processing. The results of these tests are expected by tomorrow."

Princess Cruises noted that there are a total of 3,533 people onboard the Grand Princess - 2,422 passengers and 1,111 crew - from 54 nationalities and four are Russian nationals.

The ship is parked off the coast of San Francisco, California.

The company said per CDC guidance received on Friday, all passengers aboard the ship have been asked to stay in their cabins while the test results are pending.

Princess Cruises said earlier via Twitter that there are currently no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection on the Grand Princess. However, some passengers and crew have experienced flu-like symptoms and some are currently under care for respiratory illnesses.

The Grand Princess was arriving from a trip to Mexico, where several cases of novel coronavirus inspection have been reported.

Princess Cruises has canceled the ship's planned voyage to Hawaii on March 7.

