US Crypto Firm to Pay $100Mln to Settle Lending Business Charges - Market Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Crypto company BlockFi agreed to pay $100 million to settle charges of failing to register its retail lending products in a first of its kind action, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a press release Monday.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged BlockFi Lending LLC (BlockFi) with failing to register the offers and sales of its retail crypto lending product. In this first-of-its-kind action, the SEC also charged BlockFi with violating the registration provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940," the agency said.

BlockFi agreed to pay a $50 million penalty to settle Federal charges and another $50 million to 32 states for similar violations, the release added.

From March 4, 2019 until today, BlockFi offered and sold BIAs - BlockFi Interest Accounts - to the public. Through BIAs, investors lent crypto assets to BlockFi in exchange for the company's promise to provide a variable monthly interest payment, the SEC said.

BIAs are securities under applicable law, hence the firm was required to register its offers and sales the product but failed to do so, the agency said.

BlockFi did not admit or deny the SEC's findings, but agreed to adhere to a cease-and-desist order which stops the company from violating regulations. BlockFi also agreed to no longer offer or sell BIAs in the United States.