US, Cuba Discuss Resuming Consular Services At American Embassy In May - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US, Cuba Discuss Resuming Consular Services at American Embassy in May - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States and Cuba have discussed resumption of consular services at the American embassy in Havana on a limited basis starting next month, the US State Department said in a release on Thursday.

"The United States also addressed consular services at US Embassy Havana, to include resumption of immigrant visa services on a limited basis starting in May, current American citizen services, and current issuance of emergency non-immigrant visas," the release said.

The officials of the two countries met on Thursday in Washington for talks on the implementation of the US-Cuba Migration Accords, according to the release. The discussions have become the first Migration Accord talks between Washington and Havana since 2018.

"These bilateral discussions on migration are generally held semiannually, reflecting a commitment by both countries to regularly review the implementation of the Accords," the release said.

"These migration talks provide an opportunity for discussions on mutual implementation of the Migration Accords (comprised of a series of bilateral agreements between the United States and Cuba done in 1984, 1994, 1995, and 2017). The U.S. delegation highlighted areas of successful cooperation on migration, while also identifying issues that have been obstacles to fulfilling the goals of the Accords."

The Us delegation was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Emily Mendrala, while Cuba's Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio led the Cuban delegation, according to the State Department.

