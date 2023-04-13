US-Cuba Migration Talks Held in Washington on Wednesday- State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Officials from the United States and Cuba met in Washington to discuss the implementation of the US-Cuba Migration Accords ahead of the cessation of COVID-era border restrictions preventing Cubans from crossing into the US via Mexico, the State Department said in a release on Wednesday.

"The U.S. delegation highlighted areas of successful cooperation on migration, while also identifying issues that have been obstacles to fulfilling the goals of the Accords," the State Department statement said. "Engaging in these talks underscores our commitment to pursuing constructive discussions with Cuba where appropriate to advance U.S.

interests."

David Cloe, the Department of Homeland Security's deputy assistant secretary for the western hemisphere, led the U.S. interagency delegation. The Cuban delegation was headed by Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio.

After pressure from Republicans, Biden adopted more restrictive border security measures at the start of this year, causing the number of Cubans and other migrants caught at the border to drop from nearly 43,000 in December to 176 in January after the Biden administration expanded a program already in place for Venezuelans to allow Cubans to apply for special parole, permitting them to enter the US legally under certain conditions.