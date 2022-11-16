US, Cuban Officials Met in Havana to Discuss Migration Accords - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US and Cuban officials met in Havana to address the matters related to implementation of the Migration Accords, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"On November 15, US and Cuban officials met in Havana to discuss the implementation of the US-Cuba Migration Accords," the department said in a press release. "These migration talks provide an opportunity for discussions on mutual implementation of the Migration Accords, comprised of a series of bilateral agreements between the United States and Cuba done in 1984, 1994, 1995, and 2017."

The meeting was the second session this year of these semiannual bilateral discussions on migration.

The US delegation was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Emily Mendrala, while the Cuban delegation was led by Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio.

"The US delegation highlighted areas of successful cooperation on migration, while also identifying issues that have been obstacles to fulfilling the goals of the Accords," the release said. "Engaging in these talks underscores our commitment to pursuing constructive discussions with the Government of Cuba where appropriate to advance US interests. The United States also addressed consular services at US Embassy Havana, to include visa and American citizen services."

The officials of the two countries met previously in April for talks on the implementation of the US-Cuba Migration Accords. The discussions in April became the first Migration Accord talks between Washington and Havana since 2018.