UrduPoint.com

US, Cuban Officials Met In Havana To Discuss Migration Accords - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US, Cuban Officials Met in Havana to Discuss Migration Accords - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US and Cuban officials met in Havana to address the matters related to implementation of the Migration Accords, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"On November 15, US and Cuban officials met in Havana to discuss the implementation of the US-Cuba Migration Accords," the department said in a press release. "These migration talks provide an opportunity for discussions on mutual implementation of the Migration Accords, comprised of a series of bilateral agreements between the United States and Cuba done in 1984, 1994, 1995, and 2017."

The meeting was the second session this year of these semiannual bilateral discussions on migration.

The US delegation was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Emily Mendrala, while the Cuban delegation was led by Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio.

"The US delegation highlighted areas of successful cooperation on migration, while also identifying issues that have been obstacles to fulfilling the goals of the Accords," the release said. "Engaging in these talks underscores our commitment to pursuing constructive discussions with the Government of Cuba where appropriate to advance US interests. The United States also addressed consular services at US Embassy Havana, to include visa and American citizen services."

The officials of the two countries met previously in April for talks on the implementation of the US-Cuba Migration Accords. The discussions in April became the first Migration Accord talks between Washington and Havana since 2018.

Related Topics

Washington Havana United States Cuba April November Visa 2017 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

5 minutes ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

5 minutes ago
 US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated ..

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

5 minutes ago
 Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Con ..

Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Confidentiality for Public Discus ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Bef ..

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.