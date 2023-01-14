US, Cuban Officials Will Hold Law Enforcement Dialogue Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) US and Cuban officials will meet in Havana next week to discuss issues of bilateral importance in a law enforcement dialogue, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday.

"US and Cuban officials will meet as part of the US-Cuba Law Enforcement Dialogue in Havana next week to discuss topics of bilateral interest on international law enforcement matters and increased international law enforcement cooperation," Patel said during a press briefing.

The departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security will co-chair the dialogue for the US, Patel said. The dialogue is an opportunity to enable the United States to better protect its citizens and bring transnational criminals to justice, Patel said.

Establishing channels for law enforcement cooperation does not come at the expense of serious human rights concerns about Cuba, Patel added.