UrduPoint.com

US, Cuban Officials Will Hold Law Enforcement Dialogue Next Week - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US, Cuban Officials Will Hold Law Enforcement Dialogue Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) US and Cuban officials will meet in Havana next week to discuss issues of bilateral importance in a law enforcement dialogue, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday.

"US and Cuban officials will meet as part of the US-Cuba Law Enforcement Dialogue in Havana next week to discuss topics of bilateral interest on international law enforcement matters and increased international law enforcement cooperation," Patel said during a press briefing.

The departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security will co-chair the dialogue for the US, Patel said. The dialogue is an opportunity to enable the United States to better protect its citizens and bring transnational criminals to justice, Patel said.

Establishing channels for law enforcement cooperation does not come at the expense of serious human rights concerns about Cuba, Patel added.

Related Topics

Havana United States Cuba Criminals

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

57 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

2 hours ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

2 hours ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Midd ..

Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Middle East

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.