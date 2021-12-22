US Currently Has No Plans for Another Biden-Putin Meeting - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The United States so far has no plans for another meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"No plans to do that now ," Blinken said. "I think we have to see if in the first instance there is any progress diplomatically. We also want to see Russia deescalate, to move forces back from the border with Ukraine, to take down the tension."