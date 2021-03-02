US Currently Incapable of Defense Against Artificial Intelligence Threats - Report

The United States is currently not capable of defending itself against threats related to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the government is not taking efforts to win a technology competition in this area, a fresh report by the National Security Commission on AI revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States is currently not capable of defending itself against threats related to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the government is not taking efforts to win a technology competition in this area, a fresh report by the National Security Commission on AI revealed.

The commission believes that the government "must act now" in the field of AI systems and attract investment and resources to protect national security and democracy.

"Today, the government is not organizing or investing to win the technology competition against a committed competitor, nor is it prepared to defend against AI-enabled threats and rapidly adopt AI applications for national security purposes," the report read.

The authors of the report note that AI technologies reinforce the threat posed by cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns allegedly conducted by "Russia, China, and other state and non-state actors" to infiltrate US society, steal confidential data and interfere in democratic processes.

The US has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in their political processes through cyber attacks, in particular, during the 2016 presidential election. Russian officials have decisively denied meddling in the US election, saying the allegations were invented to excuse election losses, as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption.