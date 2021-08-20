UrduPoint.com

US Currently Not Interested In Free Trade Deal With India - Indian Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Currently Not Interested in Free Trade Deal With India - Indian Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The United States has signaled to India that it is currently not interested in a free trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting with India's Export Promotion Councils, commodity boards and authorities, the minister mentioned that New Delhi started working on a free trade deal with Bangladesh and is ready to sign an agreement with Australia to liberalize tariffs on some products, with a similar deal with the United Kingdom being in the pipeline as well.

"The USA, as of now, has kind of indicated that they are not looking for new trade agreements," Goyal said, adding that India will look at working with the US on market access issues.

The Minister noted that resolving issues like non-tariff barriers, reaching mutual recognition agreements and approving higher international quality standards will stimulate trade between the two countries.

Related Topics

India USA Australia Bangladesh New Delhi United Kingdom United States Market Commerce Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

2 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

5 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.