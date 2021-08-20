US Currently Not Interested in Free Trade Deal With India - Indian Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The United States has signaled to India that it is currently not interested in a free trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting with India's Export Promotion Councils, commodity boards and authorities, the minister mentioned that New Delhi started working on a free trade deal with Bangladesh and is ready to sign an agreement with Australia to liberalize tariffs on some products, with a similar deal with the United Kingdom being in the pipeline as well.

"The USA, as of now, has kind of indicated that they are not looking for new trade agreements," Goyal said, adding that India will look at working with the US on market access issues.

The Minister noted that resolving issues like non-tariff barriers, reaching mutual recognition agreements and approving higher international quality standards will stimulate trade between the two countries.