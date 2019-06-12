US Currently Working To Approve Poland's Request To Purchase F-35s - Senior Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United States is currently working to approve Poland's request to purchase F-35 fighter jets, a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday.
"They [Poland] have already submitted a letter of request for the F-35 and we're working through our formal military sales process right now to get them an offer eventually," the official said.