US Customs Agency Says Experiencing Processing Systems Outage At Various Airports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 02:30 AM

US Customs Agency Says Experiencing Processing Systems Outage at Various Airports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement that it is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports.

"CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption," the agency said via Twitter on Friday.

