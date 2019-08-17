US Customs Agency Says Experiencing Processing Systems Outage at Various Airports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement that it is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports.

"CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption," the agency said via Twitter on Friday.