US Customs Seizes 911 Shipments of Counterfeit COVID-19 Supplies Since April - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The first 100 days of a US campaign against COVID-19-related fraud resulted in the seizure of more than 900 shipments of bogus cures and counterfeit supplies, the Immigration and Customs (ICE) agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Together with US Customs and Border Protection, HIS [Homeland Security Investigations] has seized 911 shipments, primarily of counterfeit of substandard medical equipment and supplies, test kits, pharmaceuticals and purported COVID-19 treatments," the release said.

HSI special agents have also seized over $7 million in illicit proceeds, including over $2.

2 million in CARES Act fraud seizures and recorded over $17.9 million in disrupted transactions and recovered funds, the release said.

The US launched Operation Stolen Promise in April to fight fraud and other criminal activity by profiteers seeking to exploit the pandemic, the release added.

Since then, authorities have initiated 570 criminal investigations, and arrested 53 individuals. Examples include a Canadian man who tried to smuggle non-approved Chinese COVID-19 test kits into the United States and New York City pharmacist who hoarded and overcharged for scarce N95 respirator masks, according to the release.