US Cuts Interval for Booster Shot to 5 Months for Adults Receiving Moderna COVID Vaccines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday that it has shortened the waiting interval between receiving the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses produced by Moderna and getting a booster shot from six months to five in American adults aged 18 years and older.

"Today, the US Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to shorten the time between the completion of a Primary series of the vaccine and a booster dose to at least five months for individuals 18 years of age and older," FDA said in a press release.

On Thursday, the US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend shortening the interval between primary series of vaccination against the coronavirus and the Pfizer booster shot from six to five months in adolescents who are 12-17 years old.

At present, only the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine is authorized and recommended for use in adolescents 12-17 years old.