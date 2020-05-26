(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The capacity of African nations to fight public health crises, including the coronavirus pandemic, will be deeply affected if the United States acts upon its threat to cut funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), WHO Africa Program Manager for Emergency Response Michel Yao told Sputnik in an interview.

In April, US President Donald Trump threatened WHO to cut its portion of funding, accusing the organizations of having hindered the global response to the pandemic and letting the virus spread worldwide by covering up the true scale of the initial outbreak in China.

"This is a bad time to withdraw any contribution. It requires more solidarity. It may be that developed countries need WHO less, but for our continent we really need the presence of WHO to continue helping countries. We have countries that are facing continuous crisis. It is good that everybody stays on board," Yao said.

According to the WHO official, 80 percent of contributions to Africa's health care budget comes from member states, of which 20 percent comes from the US ” it is the biggest single-handed contribution from an individual country. The aid is poured into interventions such as designing programs, sending experts to help with the implementation, monitoring epidemiological situations and responding to health crises.

"Reducing this contribution will definitely affect this kind of intervention," Yao said, adding that "We will feel it [the absence of US contribution] because it's quite an important one."

Furthermore, reducing the aid will likely have a direct effect on health care workers, some of whom were repurposed to tackle specifically COVID-19, but are otherwise an important component of fighting pre-existing health threats, such as malaria, Ebola and other contagious life-threatening diseases.

Numerous countries and international organizations have called upon Washington to reverse its decision to cut funding of WHO. The health organization's budget is only 20 percent made of mandatory contributions, while the bigger rest comes from voluntary contributions which the countries are free to cut at their discretion.

The World Health Organization provides daily situation reports on the developments associated with the coronavirus pandemic, including figures on cases and fatalities and news on vaccine development, among other things. According to the latest update, more than 5.3 million people have been infected globally and the death toll has surpassed 342,000.